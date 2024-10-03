The 5 Best Love Island UK Seasons, Ranked

It's not hard to understand why "Love Island UK" took the world by storm. By distilling the "Big Brother" formula of fly-on-the-wall reality TV down to a low-stakes affair, adding in a bunch of fun window dressing, and never taking it all too seriously, the ITV series has become a massive hit over the past decade. Sure, the original version may have flamed out back in 2006, but some things just need a few tweaks to go from undercooked reality program to international sensation.

So many parts of the show have become iconic in pop culture since the revival in 2015. The villa itself, Casa Amor, the dramatic fire pit climaxes, "I got a text," and the irreplaceable Matthew Hoffman narrating every episode, just to name a few. That's without getting into the way that "Love Island U.K." has brought numerous British slang phrases and isms into the global vernacular. Never put all your eggs in one basket, even if he keeps pulling you for chats.

As with any reality TV show, though, there are better and worse seasons of "Love Island U.K." that you can watch. The quality of any given run depends largely on the folks chosen to participate, as well as the specific drama that emerges and the yearly twists ITV2 makes to the core format. Fans will never all agree on which season or islander is the best, but we're here to try to get as close as we can to the truth. These are the 5 best "Love Island U.K." seasons, ranked.