In any universe as old and vast as "Star Wars," you're going to have a lot of overpowered characters. Jedi Masters, Sith Lords, infamous bounty hunters, the list goes on. Like a Shonen anime, "Star Wars" fans love to debate the strongest characters and argue who would win in different head-to-head matchups. These discussions can be quite in depth given the size of the "Star Wars" roster, which includes a ton of incredibly powerful female characters alongside the Luke Skywalkers and Darth Vaders of the world.

For our purposes today, we're only looking at the current, Disney-ordained "Star Wars" canon. That means no Mara Jades, no Darth Trayas, no Jaina Solos. Yes, the dark Force goddess Abeloth would clear everyone else on this list, but she hasn't (yet) been brought back into canon, so for now, she has to stand on the sidelines.

Honorable mentions go out to the many amazing women of "Star Wars" who simply couldn't make the cut here. One could argue that Mon Mothma's resolute persistence in defeating the Empire or Hera Syndulla's starfighter skills should earn them placement on this list, but in a franchise where cosmic space magic rules the day, we sadly have to leave them off. The same goes for notable Jedi like Luminara Unduli, Aayla Secura, Adi Gallia, and Shaak Ti. All incredibly powerful, but like so many background Jedi characters, it's hard to slot one above another in the current canon. And of course, we have to give a special shoutout to Doctor Aphra, but this unfortunately is not her arena.

These are the 10 most powerful female "Star Wars" characters of all time.