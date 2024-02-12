The 5 Best Star Wars Books You Can Read On Kindle Right Now

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, getting into "Star Wars" was a relatively simple thing. You watched the original trilogy, and eventually, you watched the prequel trilogy. After that, you could dabble a bit in some comics or the odd novel, maybe play some "Battlefront II" (watch those wrist rockets, everybody), but you didn't need to dive in too deep in order to get a full picture.

These days, things aren't so simple. The Disney+ era has brought us loads of content totaling hundreds of hours across the various animated series, "The Mandalorian" and its spin-offs, and many other projects. The books, as it happens, have kept up with that breakneck pace. Sure, you could just watch "Andor" and call it a day, but there are tons of great "Star Wars" stories written across the current canon and Legends — the old Expanded Universe. Navigating both timelines and some 40-odd years of books can be a hazardous task, though, sort of like jumping into hyperspace without the proper star charts. Fortunately, I've ventured deep into the outer rim of Legends novels and short-story anthologies to make your journey as easy as possible.

There is no single right place to start when it comes to "Star Wars" books, but there are a few obvious choices, as well as plenty of material to avoid outright. Here are five of the best Star Wars books you can read on Kindle right now, the reasons why they're so good, and what to read after.