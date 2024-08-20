The Acolyte's Cancellation Continues Disney's Biggest Star Wars Problem

This article contains spoilers for "Star Wars: The Acolyte"

We gather here today to mourn the passing of "Star Wars: The Acolyte," a show taken from us well before its time. In life, it faced many challenges — review-bombing, uneven writing, and the sweaty rage of the YouTube Grifter Bigot Industrial Complex. It wasn't a perfect show. Far from it, "The Acolyte" received a range of valid criticisms, from pacing issues to a lackluster first half. But by the end of its first (and now, only) season, it built real momentum. Manny Jacinto showed up and murdered half a dozen Jedi in some of the best lightsaber action the franchise has ever seen. There was lustful dark side seduction, a nuanced discussion of the Jedi Order, and a bunch of fantastic performances from the likes of Jodie Turner-Smith, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Lee Jung-jae.

Most importantly, though, "The Acolyte" gave us something new. New characters, new planets, new ideas and perspectives on a familiar universe, and a diverse cast and crew of new creatives lending their experiences and talent to the franchise. None of that will continue now, and it's a shame, but it also isn't the first time that Disney has cut the cord on a "Star Wars" project at the first sign of choppy waters.

Right-wing talking heads are already celebrating the end of a show that they previously ridiculed for daring to prioritize non-white, non-straight stories. It brings to mind the aftermath of "The Last Jedi," which sparked a similar firestorm among habitual malcontents. That backlash resulted in "The Rise of Skywalker," a film that tried so hard to be inoffensive that it came out just feeling bland. By canceling "The Acolyte," Disney could be falling into the same trap again.