Star Wars' Other Force Lightning Colors And What They Do, Explained

Everyone knows the typical Force lightning. Depending on which "Star Wars" movie it is, the color lands somewhere between purple and deep blue — a cool, villainous hue marking one of the Sith's most powerful and deadly abilities. Darth Sidious may be the most famous user of the technique, but other characters like Count Dooku, Supreme Leader Snoke, and Rey Skywalker have utilized the classic purple-blue lighting as well.

There are, however, rarer variants of Force lightning, each of which sports its own distinct color. These different shades have existed in both the old Expanded Universe, aka Star Wars Legends, and the modern canon, though their meaning and context change a bit between the continuities. Green, red, and yellow Force lighting have all appeared in various primary "Star Wars" texts, and there are even references to white and black varieties in more ancillary sources, such as canon RPG sourcebooks.

We're only going to be focusing on the main three alternate Force lighting colors in this article, as they're the ones that "Star Wars" has explained more fully. Here's what each one means and where they can be seen.