Why Joaquin Phoenix Was Sick Every Day Filming Joker 2

"The Joker" was more or less a reality-based movie, with Arthur's flights of emotional fancy mainly caged within the gutters through which he pranced like the clown prince he sees himself as. It turns out that the musical numbers in "Joker: Folie à Deux," however, take place solely within the character's delusions, which explains, among other things, how and why Arthur and Lee have access to the "Tonight Show" set. This is a fitting approach to the film's use of music if you know the meaning behind the French phrase, "folie à deux."

But is the movie a full-on musical? Todd Phillips initially refused to classify his sequel this way, mostly because of his feelings about how the genre ought to make you feel. But as the release day nears, the director seems to be having second thoughts about that. "I got a little heat for saying it's not really a musical," he told Entertainment Weekly. "I wasn't saying that because I'm afraid of the term, 'musical.' I love musicals, and the movie definitely has music in it. It might even be a musical. To clarify, most of the times I've ever seen a musical, I walk out feeling better than I did when I walked in. On this movie, I'm not sure it's the same thing. I wouldn't want to be misleading and say you're going to be whistling the songs from this movie on the way to your car after you see it."

While the sequel is getting mixed reviews, DC fans will find out whether seeing Arthur feeling bad and singing duets with his new love — if only in his mind — can make them feel good when "Joker: Folie à Deux" hits theaters on October 4.