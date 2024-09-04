Joker 2 First Reviews Are Absolute Mayhem

"Joker" is one of the darker comic movies out there, not to mention one of the more polarizing ones. The Clown Prince of Crime's first solo outing foregoes the crowd-pleasing thrills of superhero flicks in favor of a serious character study about Arthur Fleck (Joaquin Phoenix) and his disturbing descent into madness. So, when it was confirmed that "Joker 2" was going to be more controversial as a result of mixing mayhem with musical elements, fans were intrigued to see what director Todd Phillips came up with. "Joker: Folie à Deux" has finally premiered at the 81st Venice Film Festival, and — as most of us expected — it's divided critics.

"Joker: Folie à Deux" sees the titular villain and Harley Quinn (Lady Gaga) fall in love through their mutual love of music and wickedness, giving us a twisted romance for the ages. Meanwhile, in Gotham, the Clown Prince's followers hatch a plan to free him from Arkham State Hospital so that he can continue his reign of terror in the city. That's an intriguing premise, and some critics believe that the film lives up to the hype. As Matthew Turner of NME wrote, "[Phillips has] delivered the last thing anyone expected: a socially responsible Joker movie that finds an intriguing way to explore the consequences (both on and offscreen) of the first film." That said, "Joker 2" was always going to attract a few naysayers, and some reviewers don't recommend it at all.