Things Only Adults Notice In The Wild Robot

Life in the wild is a cruel, unforgiving thing. The vast majority of family-friendly animated films go at least a little light in their depiction of what it's like for wild animals trying to survive, which is understandable. It would probably not do most kids well to see killings, maimings, infanticides, deaths by starvation, and so on. "The Wild Robot" also spares viewers from the graphic violence, but otherwise, it's shockingly candid.

Very early on in the film, the animals surround Roz and ask if she intends to harm them; the second she says no, a moose headbutts her, and everyone breathes a sigh of relief at Roz's apparent demise. Having the entire cast pragmatically attempt to kill the protagonist in the first few minutes is not the kind of thing you see in most kid-friendly animated movies — but, of course, it's a 100% realistic and sensible thing for the animals to do in this context.

Later, the film keeps up the honesty by showing that Brightbill (Kit Connor), due to his disability, wouldn't have survived past childhood — and might not even have been born — if not for Roz interfering and going against the laws of survival by "artificially" protecting him. And that's not even getting into Pinktail (Catherine O'Hara, on a voice acting roll after her turn as Brook from "Elementals") and her joeys, who discuss and deal with death with complete nonchalance; Pinktail is even unfazed when one of her kids appears to die, and is actually disappointed when it turns out to be alive.