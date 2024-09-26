A Huge Young Sheldon Reunion Was Announced - But It Might Crush You

Contains mild spoilers for "Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage," Season 1

Previews hinted that they'd be returning, but it looks like the first big "Young Sheldon" reunion will pop up on "George and Mandy's First Marriage" sooner than anyone expected. Unfortunately, one important face appears to be missing from the festivities — and their potential absence might crush fans waiting to see them again.

Per a video posted to Annie Potts' Instagram, the actor, who plays Meemaw, is on the set shooting the spin-off's first Thanksgiving episode. Also visible in her video are Zoe Perry and Raegan Revord, who play Mary and Missy Cooper, respectively. You can also spy Montana Jordan (Georgie Cooper), Craig T. Nelson (Dale Ballard), Emily Osment (Mandy McAllister), Rachel Bay Jones (Audrey McAllister), and Will Sasso (Jim McAllister) in the video. Dougie Baldwin (Connor McAllister) and Jessie Prez (Ruben), who are brand-new to the "Big Bang Theory"-verse, can also be seen.

But conspicuous by his absence is Iain Armitage, who plays the younger version of Sheldon Cooper at this point in the "Big Bang Theory" universe's timeline. While he may ultimately end up appearing in the episode, it's also quite possible that this event will herald the beginning of the rift between Georgie and Sheldon, an issue that will last for the rest of Sheldon's growing years and won't be resolved until he's well into adulthood. Unless the sitcom wants to open up a big plothole that will make the events of "The Big Bang Theory" more convoluted, then the brothers currently remain on their road to conflict.

While there's currently no hint as to whether Armitage will appear in a cameo for this episode, the actor has stated that he'd be glad to show up on the spin-off at some point.