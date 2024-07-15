Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Confirmed To Feature 3 More Young Sheldon Veterans
"Young Sheldon" fans can rejoice. The upcoming and highly-awaited spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as their respective characters, will be showcasing some prominent returns from the get go. According to executive producer Steve Molaro, fans can expect to see most of the Cooper family reunited again as Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry are set to reprise their roles as guest stars. Speaking with TVLine, Molaro plainly admitted that: "Zoe and Annie are in the first episode, and Raegan will be in the second episode."
Steve Holland, a showbiz veteran who has also been helping steer the ever-growing ship that is "The Big Bang Theory" franchise since 2009, acknowledged that while the story of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" allows for some great returns, fans shouldn't expect the spinoff to be a weekly revolving door. "This is a world where these actors can keep coming and playing," he explained to TVLine. "We don't want to make it a 'guest star of the week' thing, but they're a part of this world." As for a potential Iain Armitage return, Holland was a bit more guarded, noting that the character of Sheldon Cooper could come back for certain holiday-themed episodes.
"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is expected to premier October 17. While "Young Sheldon" was an absolute homerun for CBS, some fans are expressing skepticism toward the upcoming spinoff for one specific reason.
Young Sheldon fans are showing uncertainty about the return of multi-cam shooting
A quick glance at the comments section of the TVLine report above shows two things: fans are excited for another leap into the CBS franchise and the return of some of their favorite characters ... and apprehension about a returning format. "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" will be shot in front of a live audience and follow a multi-cam setup, meaning it will likely be more similar to "The Big Bang Theory" than "Young Sheldon," at least format-wise. This also means viewers are bracing for the possible return of the dreaded sitcom laugh track.
On Reddit, fans were debating the stylistic choice, with many not looking forward to it. "I still think they're making a mistake with the live studio audience format. Totally dated and won't go over with the audience as well as they did back in the early 2000s," u/recklesswithinreason wrote. "Oh God. One of the main reasons I prefer YS over TBBT is that it doesn't have an audience in the background," another fan replied. "I'll give it a try but once they said it was going to return to the multicam setup of TBBT, they lost me," u/Precarious314159 opined.
Overall, when it comes to "Young Sheldon" versus "The Big Bang Theory," arguably the starkest difference is the former's lack of a laugh track and its single cam style; the two helped the prequel stand on its own, giving it just the right amount of distance from its parent series. It will be interesting, to say the least, to see "Georgie & Mandy" take a page out of "The Big Bang Theory" playbook come October 17.