Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage Confirmed To Feature 3 More Young Sheldon Veterans

"Young Sheldon" fans can rejoice. The upcoming and highly-awaited spinoff, "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," which stars Montana Jordan and Emily Osment as their respective characters, will be showcasing some prominent returns from the get go. According to executive producer Steve Molaro, fans can expect to see most of the Cooper family reunited again as Annie Potts, Raegan Revord, and Zoe Perry are set to reprise their roles as guest stars. Speaking with TVLine, Molaro plainly admitted that: "Zoe and Annie are in the first episode, and Raegan will be in the second episode."

Steve Holland, a showbiz veteran who has also been helping steer the ever-growing ship that is "The Big Bang Theory" franchise since 2009, acknowledged that while the story of "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" allows for some great returns, fans shouldn't expect the spinoff to be a weekly revolving door. "This is a world where these actors can keep coming and playing," he explained to TVLine. "We don't want to make it a 'guest star of the week' thing, but they're a part of this world." As for a potential Iain Armitage return, Holland was a bit more guarded, noting that the character of Sheldon Cooper could come back for certain holiday-themed episodes.

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage" is expected to premier October 17. While "Young Sheldon" was an absolute homerun for CBS, some fans are expressing skepticism toward the upcoming spinoff for one specific reason.