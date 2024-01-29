Why Is Keanu Reeves' John Wick In Ballerina - Isn't He Dead?

While the death of John Wick seemed clear since "John Wick: Chapter 4" features a shot of his tombstone, no character is truly ever gone in Hollywood. After all, the 2023 blockbuster was far and away the biggest film in the franchise, with a monster take of $433 million at the worldwide box office against a $100 million budget — making it a movie series its studio might not want to put to bed just yet.

Until director Chad Stahelski and star Keanu Reeves figure out where to take the Baba Yaga from here, a different project is buying the dynamic duo time: the spin-off movie, "Ballerina." Reeves previously unveiled the "Ballerina" timeline, confirming it takes place between "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum" and "John Wick 4," explaining how John is alive in the film. Co-star Ian McShane elaborated on why the filmmakers went in this direction.

"This one is set in between 'John Wick 3' and 'John Wick 4,' because Keanu is in it, too," the actor told Collider. "You didn't want to set it after 'John Wick 4,' because then you'd have social media saying, 'Oh, so he's still alive! What's he going to do next time? Is there a John Wick 5?!' This way, you can still keep up the pretense that there might not be a 'John Wick 5.'"