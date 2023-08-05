The Death Of John Wick Explained

"John Wick: Chapter 4" was one of 2023's most highly anticipated films, and one whose ending proved to be a shocker for fans. Despite the franchise seeming to have a long future ahead with many promises made by the cast and crew that assured fans they'd be treated to enough badassery for the coming years, "Chapter 4" ended with the death of the titular hitman played by Keanu Reeves. "Did John Wick really die?" became a hot topic for several weeks after the film's release, and for good reason. Aside from our sentimental attachment to the franchise that gives us doubt over the character's demise, there are indicators — behind-the-scenes and in-universe — that throw doubt over the absolute finality of his death.

Unlike most other franchises, whose finales are generally marketed as the end of the saga, "Chapter 4's" marketing hinted at no such thing, which made the film's ending all the more surprising — and the franchise's future prospects all the more uncertain. A deeper look into all the ins and outs surrounding John's death — including announcements made by the studio, what the cast and crew have said, and in-universe Easter eggs and clues — will give fans a better idea about whether "Chapter 4" truly is the last we'll ever see of the masterful Mr. Wick. This is the death of John Wick, explained.