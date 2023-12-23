This Unfilmed Scene In The Lion King Was Too Inappropriate For Children

Many fans of "The Lion King" are by now aware that the film is a loose adaptation of William Shakespeare's "Hamlet." However, an element that's missing from the Disney version of the tale is how Hamlet's uncle, Claudius, eventually marries his mother. It turns out that the original version of the film included a twist on this, with Scar (Jeremy Irons) attempting to woo Simba's (Matthew Broderick/Jonathan Taylor Thomas) love interest, Nala (Moira Kelly/Nikita Calame).

The voice-acted storyboards for the scene, as well as the original version of the Scar song, "Be Prepared," can be seen on YouTube. In the scene, which was cut from the final film, Scar opines to Zazu (Rowan Atkinson) that he needs a queen, just as Nala happens to walk into his cave. What ensues is Scar's attempt to woo Nala, a development that feels inappropriate and perhaps even a bit disturbing — especially with Scar spouting lines like "You know you really have no choice one way or another. I always get what I want."

Fans were mixed about the missing song on the r/movies subreddit. "I prefer this version of Be Prepared, but it's probably too dark for kids," wrote u/windy, while u/ziddersroofurry was more direct, writing, "No thanks. The death of Mufasa was dark enough. It didn't need a side of rapeyness to go with it." Meanwhile, u/Tebeku was sorry to see the number go: "That was so stupid; it was a cool scene and a good song," they wrote.