What Is Ursula Exactly & Why Was She Banished Before The Little Mermaid?

Ursula may be one of Disney's most recognizable villains, but even she has some mystery to her. Ever wondered why she was kicked out of Triton's kingdom? Or what kind of sea creature she is to begin with? These seemingly simple questions take a bit of a deep dive to answer.

1989's "The Little Mermaid" only hints at her past, with the antagonist mentioning she once resided in the palace before being exiled. The 2008 Broadway adaptation elaborates on her backstory. In it, Ursula and Triton are siblings and receive magical gifts following their father's death. While they were intended to rule side-by-side, Ursula abuses her power to try to keep the kingdom to herself, which results in her banishment.

An easier assumption to make is her species. With her lumbering movements and numerous tentacles, it can be surmised that Ursula is an octopus. While she leads a largely solitary life in dark caverns like true octopi, a quick count of those appendages reveals that Ursula sports six tentacles instead of eight. Her original voice actress, Pat Carroll, stated that Ursula is a squid since six tentacles cost less to animate. While the economic reasoning behind this is sound, squids actually possess four additional legs for movement, meaning Ursula would have 10 legs. Keeping in line with the mythical mermaids inhabiting the movie, many classify Ursula as a Cecaelia, a human and cephalopod cross with roots in Asian and Native American folklore.

In truth, the team of artists behind "The Little Mermaid" took inspiration from various sea creatures, including lionfish, eels, and manta rays. But another real-life figure who inspired the character is worlds away from the family-friendly realm of a Disney movie.