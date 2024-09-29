What Happened To The Cast Of Burn Notice And Where Are They Today?

When you're a spy, you never know who to trust. You just might find yourself burned and exiled to scenic Miami, where you're forced to take odd jobs from your mom and battle two-bit gangsters while trying to figure out who got you kicked from the intelligence community. That's the setup for "Burn Notice," the spy-crime series that ran for seven seasons and a movie on the USA Network from 2007 to 2013. And like any good procedural drama, it's a show that succeeded largely on the strength and chemistry of its cast.

Jeffrey Donovan led the series as Michael Westen, the aforementioned spy-turned-freelancer after a mysterious "burn notice" gets him expelled from his former job and stuck in Miami with his assets frozen. His long quest to unravel how it all happened is aided by his mother Madeline (Sharon Gless), on-and-off romantic partner and former IRA operative Fiona Glenanne (Gabrielle Anwar), and friends Sam Axe (Bruce Campbell) and Jesse Porter (Coby Bell). Together, they battle kingpins, help the helpless, and ever so slowly decipher what really happened to Michael.

The series was part of a golden age for procedural TV at USA, overlapping with similarly formatted shows like "Psych," "White Collar," and the nine-season run of "Suits." It's now been more than a decade since the series went off the air, so let's check back in with the stars of "Burn Notice" and see what they've been up to.