Everybody Remembers Evil Dead, But Burn Notice Was Bruce Campbell At His Best

Some actors were simply born to play the iconic roles for which they're most notable. Adam West was the perfect Batman, for instance, and it's impossible to imagine anyone else playing Arthur Fonzarelli but Henry Winkler. Let's not forget Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, or Arnold Schwarzenegger as the Terminator.

Bruce Campbell, meanwhile? He was born to play Sam Axe.

Wait, wait! Don't rev up your chainsaws, "Evil Dead" fans. Obviously, the role that Campbell is most associated with in popular culture is, and will forever be, Ash Williams. His legacy and that of the "Evil Dead" franchise are inseparable, despite Campbell's decades-long attempt at separating himself from his iconic role following 1993's "Army of Darkness." And while he eventually did wield his boomstick again for the three-season long Starz series "Ash vs Evil Dead" — and it's undeniably true that his grit and vulnerability help make Ash a memorable and beloved figure in horror — it was in "Burn Notice" that his acting truly shined the most.

Truthfully, there's something special Campbell brought to the role of Sam Axe that feels beautifully tailor-made for him, to the point of surpassing even Ash's funniest quips. Campbell's witty, devoted, hard-nosed, and soft-hearted performance helped bring millions of eyes to "Burn Notice" during USA Network's iconic "Blue Sky" era, when action dramedies like "Psych" and "Suits" drew scores of devoted viewers to the channel, and years from now, Sam might just be looked back on as the best character Campbell ever played.