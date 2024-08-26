Alice Krige's Borg Queen Transformation For Star Trek: First Contact Was A Nightmare

She's one of the best Star Trek villains to have crossed our scanners, but the real nightmare for Alice Krige when she took on the role of the Borg Queen was literally stepping into the character. Debuting in the second best Star Trek movie ever, "Star Trek: First Contact," Krige's incredible portrayal came with a time-consuming transformation involving questionable materials. She revealed in "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, and Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The Next 25 Years From The Next Generation To J.J. Abrams," "When they were designing me as the Borg Queen, they used something on my head that I hope to never encounter again called Gafquat. It's a concentrated hair spray and they put it on with a spoon and it gets so hard that it's like you've got a saucepan on your head."

The substance kept Krige's hair away from the glue being applied through prosthetics to create her character, which took a lot of time. "I'd say from the neck up it took about six hours a day to make me up, and then it took about an hour to get into the suit. Then it took another two hours to get out." Thankfully, the artists tasked with the job lightened the mood. "I have enough dirty jokes to last me a lifetime; they told me so many jokes sitting there."