Why Is Popcorn Associated With Movies? It's More 'Depressing' Than You Think

Bringing the popcorn experience together with movie theaters was an innovation, and the combination was further hammered home with some seriously pushy advertising. While the modern movie experience often begins with a barrage of trailers, the theaters of yesteryear took the opportunity to subject the viewers to "snipe" ads that featured the theater's snack selection. The most famous of these commercials is the 1957 clip "Let's All Go to the Lobby" by Filmack Studios. The alluring clip, where animated snacks perform a catchy song that invites the audiences to fill their bellies with the lobby's snack selection, prominently features popcorn, and it became such an ubiquitous presence in movie theaters that it has been in the United States National Film Registry since 2000.

The quickly made, cheap intermission snipe has been attributed to to famous animator Dave Fleischer ("Popeye," "Betty Boop") but was probably the work of some unknown hired hand. Its catchy song is a version of the classic "For He's a Jolly Good Fellow," with lyrics that were somewhat cynically crafted to send the viewers to buy popcorn and candy in large groups. "I said, 'We need something for getting the people out to the lobby,'" composer Jack Tillar described the creative process (via the Library of Congress). "And my first thought was, everybody loves to be part of a gang, so, let's all seemed appropriate. People don't like to be the first one, they don't like to get up on stage. But if everybody else is having a good time, going back to the stage, or going back to the lobby. It was just natural."