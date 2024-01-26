Dune 2's Oddly-Shaped Popcorn Bucket Gets Blowback After Twitter Makes It Dirty
A "Dune 2" popcorn bucket has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) for its suggestive design.
All eyes are on "Dune: Part Two," Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited follow-up to the 2022's beloved adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel. One of the most anticipated films in recent memory, the sci-fi epic is set to continue Atreides' quest to liberate the desert planet of Arrakis. Set to introduce a wide variety of new characters and locations, fans are excited to see how Villeneuve adapts the chaotic, action-packed back half of Herbert's seminal novel. One component that fans can't wait to see is Paul riding a Sandworm, a native creature to Arrakis.
One of the biggest compliments the first flick received was its rich visual language, with considerable praise hurled at the design of the terrifying Sandworm. Ahead of the "Dune" sequel, a sandworm-shaped popcorn bucket was unveiled. As far as promotional items go, the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket is inspired, taking direct cues from one of the film's most iconic creatures.
The popcorn bucket for 'DUNE 2'.
(via: @3CFilmss) pic.twitter.com/FzNZjGJiTC
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) January 26, 2024
Fans on Twitter, however, quickly turned the whole thing dirty because, well, that's what the internet does. The popcorn bucket does look like a sandworm... but some fans are adamant that it looks like a sci-fi-themed sex toy. "You already know what I'm gonna be Dune 2 it," said Twitter user @DaveMcNamee3000 about the oddly shaped popcorn bucket. "Honey you haven't finished your Dune 2 Fleshlight Popcorn. What's wrong?" joked user @DAKKADAKKA1. "A country on the brink of collapse, facing the prospect of another civil war. Only one thing can unite our troubled nation: a popcorn bucket you can [expletive]," shared @incognitofinito, reminding us that cinema is the truest form of connection.
Twitter users are losing their minds over the Dune 2 popcorn bucket
It's sort of fascinating how quickly Twitter turned a simple, visually inspiring popcorn bucket design into the joke of the day. Most tie-in products are lazy, so it's genuinely great that the creatives behind the popcorn bucket found a way to make a product that's directly related to the film that's being promoted. A lazier approach would have been simply plastering the "Dune 2" characters on a basic popcorn bucket. Of course, the greatest thing that the popcorn bucket has done (so far) is show just how deranged Twitter can be.
"Another day working at the multiplex. everyone keeps asking me if they can [have sex with] the Dune 2 popcorn bucket. buddy, this is an AMC, of course you can [have sex with] the popcorn bucket," shared Twitter user @davidehrlich in a tweet with over 2500 reposts and 2.3 million views. "Gonna get the maximum amount of butter on my popcorn for no particular reason when I see dune 2," said user @Dave_Tonight. Warning: please don't actually do that — it's not safe.
For what it's worth, American cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse tweeted that it wouldn't be selling the bucket. "No, we will not have the cursed DUNE popcorn bucket," before writing, "We'll have something better!" One can only imagine that their promotional product will be more... grounded in reality.
Please consult your doctor before buying the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket. The sequel hits cinemas on March 1, 2024.