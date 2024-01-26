Dune 2's Oddly-Shaped Popcorn Bucket Gets Blowback After Twitter Makes It Dirty

A "Dune 2" popcorn bucket has gone viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) for its suggestive design.

All eyes are on "Dune: Part Two," Denis Villeneuve's long-awaited follow-up to the 2022's beloved adaptation of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel. One of the most anticipated films in recent memory, the sci-fi epic is set to continue Atreides' quest to liberate the desert planet of Arrakis. Set to introduce a wide variety of new characters and locations, fans are excited to see how Villeneuve adapts the chaotic, action-packed back half of Herbert's seminal novel. One component that fans can't wait to see is Paul riding a Sandworm, a native creature to Arrakis.

One of the biggest compliments the first flick received was its rich visual language, with considerable praise hurled at the design of the terrifying Sandworm. Ahead of the "Dune" sequel, a sandworm-shaped popcorn bucket was unveiled. As far as promotional items go, the "Dune 2" popcorn bucket is inspired, taking direct cues from one of the film's most iconic creatures.

Fans on Twitter, however, quickly turned the whole thing dirty because, well, that's what the internet does. The popcorn bucket does look like a sandworm... but some fans are adamant that it looks like a sci-fi-themed sex toy. "You already know what I'm gonna be Dune 2 it," said Twitter user @DaveMcNamee3000 about the oddly shaped popcorn bucket. "Honey you haven't finished your Dune 2 Fleshlight Popcorn. What's wrong?" joked user @DAKKADAKKA1. "A country on the brink of collapse, facing the prospect of another civil war. Only one thing can unite our troubled nation: a popcorn bucket you can [expletive]," shared @incognitofinito, reminding us that cinema is the truest form of connection.