Chicago P.D. Season 11 Finale Confirms How Tracy Spiridakos' Hailey Upton Leaves

If you were wondering why Hailey Upton's ending didn't feel like ... an ending ... there's a reason for that. Showrunner Gwen Sigan explained to TVLine that closure and positivity were the main goals here.

"I wanted this idea that the world is hers now, and that she's finally in a headspace where she can see that there's a lot out there and there's a lot you can choose. Leaving it that open-ended gave that feeling of possibility." Sigan notes that there's plenty of room for Tracy Spiridakos to return to the show for a guest spot. "I love the idea that a lot of these characters are still out there and could come back to the show. They're all in the world and so, maybe someday," she said.

On top of that, no direction for Hailey's future has been decided yet. Sigan says that everyone has a theory as to where Hailey's ended up, but nothing is set in stone. "The audience can also fill in a little bit of, 'Where is she going?' because that's the idea. She could go so many places."

It's worth noting that Hailey's ultimate victory here is foreshadowed by a lot of suffering. Perhaps someday in the future, fans will find out where Hailey's gone. But until then, they can be happy knowing that she's safe, happy, and ready to move on to the next stage of her life.

