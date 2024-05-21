Why Tracy Spiridakos Left Chicago P.D.

Fans are hanging on to the edges of their seat waiting to find out how Hailey Upton (Tracy Spiridakos) exits "Chicago P.D." on May 22. While we may not know exactly how or why she leaves the force, Spiridakos has revealed why she decided to leave the drama, and it's both good and bad news for her fans.

"I was just curious what was out there for me and wanted to switch it up, and that was it," she told Variety in May ahead of Hailey's exit. While that means fans will definitely get to see the actor taking on other roles and projects and letting Hailey's ponytail down for a change, the trade-off is her leaving the series. Spiriakos added that she told Gwen Sigan, the showrunner for "Chicago P.D.," that she wanted to leave the show at the conclusion of Season 10. That's given them a full season to plan Hailey's exit, but it was no easy choice for the actor. "It was a hard decision — very, very hard. I love everybody on the show — cast, crew, producers, writers, everybody. It's such an incredible team."

The Season 11 finale — "More" — teases bad news for Upton and sees her try to channel her fear of losing Hank Voight (Jason Beghe) into action. Spiridakos told Variety the last episode is intense, and notes it's action-packed. "I don't think anyone sits down the whole episode... There's a lot of really vulnerable moments. We see these characters, who we haven't necessarily seen be so vulnerable, you see a lot of that come through as well."

Speaking of vulnerability, there's one thing Spiridakos hopes she takes with her as she leaves the show.