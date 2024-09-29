How To Watch The Jesse Stone Movies In Order

You may know him best as the leading man behind the original "Magnum P.I." and his later role as Frank Reagan on "Blue Bloods," but Tom Selleck — who has his heart set on retiring after "Blue Bloods" is over — has made a name for himself as another TV lawman that has soared in television ratings and won the hearts of older viewers: Jesse Stone. Originally appearing in a series of mystery novels by author Robert B. Parker, the character first hit television screens in 2005 in the made-for-TV feature "Jesse Stone: Stone Cold." A fun blend of cop drama and detective mystery, the "Jesse Stone" flicks are generally faithful adaptations to the source material.

"Stone Cold" effectively kickstarted a series of subsequent television flicks (there are nine of them now) that Selleck himself has been overjoyed to make. "I am not going to do it for a payday," the actor once told Parade, revealing his intention to keep making more "Jesse Stone" adventures at the time. Parker himself once said, "Tom [Selleck] nails the character," which is about what you'd expect. But what's the best order to watch these made-for-TV mysteries? Well, there are a few different ways one could watch Jesse Stone, but whichever way you choose, know that you're in good hands.