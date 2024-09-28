The 10 Best Neal McDonough Movies And TV Shows, Ranked

Neal McDonough rarely plays the leading man in the projects he stars in, but the actor stands out from the pack regardless. With his sunshine blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, he's instantly recognizable and distinct, which is a great quality to have in the crowded marketplace that is Hollywood. Of course, McDonough is also a great actor who's impressed in everything from superhero blockbusters to obscure horror movies and everything in between, proving that he's a versatile performer.

Despite boasting a diverse range of projects on his resume, McDonough is primarily known for playing villains and war heroes. The actor lets his faith and marriage dictate his roles, which is why he refuses to kiss his co-stars or engage in sultry sequences. However, while he's unlikely to take part in nude scenes that are guaranteed to land movies an NC-17 rating, he has been known to star in some edgy and challenging projects. With that in mind, let's look at some of McDonough's best movies and TV shows.