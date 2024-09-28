The 10 Best Neal McDonough Movies And TV Shows, Ranked
Neal McDonough rarely plays the leading man in the projects he stars in, but the actor stands out from the pack regardless. With his sunshine blonde hair and piercing blue eyes, he's instantly recognizable and distinct, which is a great quality to have in the crowded marketplace that is Hollywood. Of course, McDonough is also a great actor who's impressed in everything from superhero blockbusters to obscure horror movies and everything in between, proving that he's a versatile performer.
Despite boasting a diverse range of projects on his resume, McDonough is primarily known for playing villains and war heroes. The actor lets his faith and marriage dictate his roles, which is why he refuses to kiss his co-stars or engage in sultry sequences. However, while he's unlikely to take part in nude scenes that are guaranteed to land movies an NC-17 rating, he has been known to star in some edgy and challenging projects. With that in mind, let's look at some of McDonough's best movies and TV shows.
10. Flags of Our Fathers
Clint Eastwood's patriotic war movie dramatizes the events of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II. Neal McDonough plays Captain Dave Severance, a fictionalized version of the commander of the same name, who served with the platoon that placed the American flag at the top of Mount Suribachi during the aforementioned conflict.
While some commentators, most notably the filmmaker Spike Lee, have criticized the historical accuracy in "Flags of Our Fathers," it's still an effective war film made by an acclaimed director at the top of his game. McDonough doesn't have a lot of screen time, but he gives a commanding performance that showcases his propensity for playing soldiers — a quality that's served him well throughout the years.
9. American Horror Story: Double Feature
"American Horror Story: Double Feature" isn't the series' scariest season, but it's an impressive effort all the same. For this one, Ryan Murphy and company made the bold decision to tell two very different stories, with one ("Red Tide") being a vampire yarn and the other ("Death Valley") centering around government conspiracies and aliens.
Neal McDonough can be found on "Death Valley," where he plays President Eisenhower, who makes a deal with an alien race that allows American citizens to be abducted. The role was a dream come true for the actor, who's been vocal about his admiration of the former commander in chief in the past. That passion shows in his performance, too, and the actor strongly resembles the real Eisenhower.
8. Captain America: The First Avenger
Neal McDonough is known for playing military men, so he was the perfect choice for a role in "Captain America: The First Avenger." Directed by Joe Johnston, the story of "Captain America: The First Avenger" chronicles Steve Rogers' (Chris Evans) journey from lowly scrub to triumphant superhero during World War II. McDonough portrays Timothy "Dum Dum" Dugan, a member of Cap's team who aids the Allies' cause in the fight against Red Skull (Hugo Weaving) and the Nazis, all while rocking an almighty mustache.
Few American actors are better at playing soldiers than McDonough, and his character gets to see a lot of action here. McDonough also reprised the role on "What If...?" and "Agent Carter," both of which are worth viewing in their own right.
7. Walking Tall
Neal McDonough deserves credit for helping launch the career of Dwayne Johnson — okay, that's a stretch, but he was part of the wrestler-turned-actor's early foray into cinema. "Walking Tall" proved that the WWE star could be a compelling leading man, especially in action fare, as this movie sees him smash through bad guys with a large clump of wood.
Naturally, McDonough plays the antagonist to Johnson's noble hero, and the pair have tremendous on-screen chemistry as friends-turned-enemies. "Walking Tall" might not appeal to viewers who dislike trashy, low-budget action flicks, but those who do will have a blast with it.
6. Desperate Housewives
Neal McDonough refuses to kiss other actors, but that hasn't stopped him from playing spouses throughout the years. "Desperate Housewives" Season 5 sees him play Edie Britt's (Nicollette Sheridan) husband, Dave Williams, but he has an ulterior motive for moving to Wisteria Lane. Basically, he blames Mike Delfino (James Denton) for ruining his life, and he's out to get payback.
Williams is a sinister and manipulative villain, and McDonough brings him to life with aplomb. The character is simultaneously charming and creepy, which allows the actor to tap into all types of moods. It's just a shame that he was only part of the drama for one season.
5. The Arrowverse
Technically, this entry encompasses three shows, but no list detailing Neal McDonough's best projects would be complete with "Arrow," "The Flash," and "DC's Legends of Tomorrow." The franchise sees him play the delightfully evil Damien Darhk, a sorcerer and assassin known for his gruesome exploits as the leader of the terrorist organization HIVE.
Darhk is one of the best villains in the entire Arrowverse timeline. He starts out as a somewhat comedic character, only to develop into something more formidable by the time his run is over. McDonough deserves all of the credit for making the character funny while retaining his threatening edge, and, hopefully, fans will get to see him in more superhero fare down the line.
4. Minority Report
Based on Philip K. Dick's novella of the same name, Steven Spielberg's "Minority Report" takes place in a future where psychics help police stop crimes before they are committed. The story revolves around Tom Cruise's Chief John Anderton, an officer for the PreCrime unit who gets framed for murder and goes on the run.
Neal McDonough has a supporting role as Gordon Fletcher, who works alongside Cruise's character in the futuristic police force. He gives a wonderfully conflicted performance as an officer who's torn between his dedication to the job and loyalty to Anderton. As such, tough decisions must be made.
3. Ravenous
"Ravenous" is a snowy cannibal thriller that will appeal to "Yellowjackets" fans, but it's also so much more. The Antonia Bird-directed horror-Western chronicles the plight of Captain John Boyd (Guy Pearce), a cowardly soldier who develops a hunger for human flesh after encountering F.W. Colqhoun (Robert Carlyle) and getting trapped in the wilderness during one cold winter.
Neal McDonough has a supporting role as Private Reich, a member of a rescue party that initially discovers cannibalistic horrors before all mayhem breaks loose. While it's a small role in the grand scheme of things, the actor got to be part of a twisted dark comedy that's hilarious, terrifying, atmospheric, and occasionally thought-provoking. "Ravenous" is now regarded as a cult classic, and deservedly so.
2. Justified
Where Neal McDonough's Robert Quarles ranks among the best "Justified" villains is up for debate, though it's definitely near the top. The neo-Western series features a host of memorable bad guys, all of whom bring their unique villainous qualities to the table. That being said, Quarles is by far the most downright evil of the bunch, and that goes a long way.
McDonough's mob boss causes havoc in Harlan County during "Justified" Season 3, moving in from Detroit to try and take over the local organized crime scene. Let's just say things turn bloody and Quarles goes off the rails. Even for a show as dark and gritty as "Justified," Quarles is a disturbing character to watch, and McDonough fully embraces his wickedness.
1. Yellowstone
Neal McDonough's character work has caught the attention of Taylor Sheridan, as the prolific showrunner has cast him on "Tulsa King" and "Yellowstone." For this exercise, we will focus on his dastardly performance as Malcolm Beck on the latter series.
Beck is guilty of some despicable things on "Yellowstone," as he's willing to get his hands dirty to try and claim the Dutton's land so that he can build a casino on it. By no means is he the only greedy mogul who poses trouble for the ranchers, but he's one who's willing to go to the most extreme lengths to get what he wants, as evidenced by the time he hired neo-Nazis to kidnap a child. That's taking it a little too far, right?