The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book Of Carol Review: Season 2 Feels DOA

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol" retains its uniqueness simply by being set in a ruined Paris. It seems grander than America by comparison. However, this season is not as exciting as the first, even with the addition of Carol. Too many times scenarios are too familiar, either because they feel like rehashes of last season or re-dos of something from another "Walking Dead" show. In addition, we often find ourselves in places that are too similar to places in other shows in the franchise. They may say it's an exotic locale but If we can't see the landscape beyond it, it's just another decaying tunnel.

Also, why is Carol's trauma from what happened to Sophia rearing its head now? And why isn't her adopted son Henry (Macsen Lintz) brought up at all? These questions aren't answered, even as Carol's reaction to what happened to Sophia becomes a major plotline on the show. Obviously the showrunners didn't have the opportunity to deal with this on "The Walking Dead" in as detailed a way because there were so many characters, but still, Carol's current obsession with Sophia and her complete and utter neglect of Henry seem less than organic to this storyline.

Then there's Daryl, the one whose show this ostensibly is, who has one of the least interesting stories this season. Even though Norman Reedus plans to play Daryl for longer than we thought, his character this season doesn't seem like someone who could carry a show for the long-haul. When he has the opportunity to, he doesn't bring up the death of his brother, Merle (Michael Rooker), or any of the other calamities he suffered on "The Walking Dead." Even the thing that made him so intriguing last season — the fact that he was siding with religious people when he wasn't one of them — is resolved in the first episode when it's established that he doesn't agree with what the Nest is doing with Laurent.

Other than this though, Daryl rarely makes a decision. Instead he backs up others in their decisions, making him a less interesting character by comparison. If anything, Daryl is there as muscle, and with Carol there, he wins even more than he did in the first season — over and over and over again. It gets boring. I'm not saying I want Daryl to die; I enjoy Reedus as the character. But he could run away from a fight once in a while. The next season of "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" is supposed to be set somewhere other than France, and hopefully, that will be enough to make this series more interesting.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol" premieres on AMC and AMC+ on September 29.