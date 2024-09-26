14 Brutal Civil War Movies That Are Way Too Realistic And Very Hard To Watch

In American history, there has never quite been a conflict like the Civil War. Brother against brother, North against South, countrymen against countrymen, this struggle literally split the nation in two. While there were a lot of intricacies surrounding the actual cause of the war, and certainly regarding its aftermath, the Union and the Confederacy were clear opposites, with the former coming out on top and setting the country back on the right path. Some of the best Civil War movies detail these skirmishes well as specific battles were highlighted with varying degrees of historical accuracy.

But when it comes to war pictures, those that display the sheer harshness and incredibly violent nature of military combat are often the most accurate, even if they are the hardest to watch. In terms of the Civil War, issues such as state's rights, slavery, racism, independence, and bloodshed were commonplace. These are some of the ingredients to some of the most brutal Civil War flicks out there, and if you're looking to dive deeper into America's troubled history, we might suggest starting here. They may not all be the best, but these are some of the most realistic Civil War movies you'll find, complete with some of the most breathtaking (in more ways than one) battles and the most gruesome of historical details.