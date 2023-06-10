How To Train Your Dragon: Everything You Need To Know About The Live-Action Reboot

In 2010, "How to Train Your Dragon" swooped into theaters and began its impressive reign as one of DreamWorks Animation's most successful franchises of films. Based on the book series by Cressida Cowell, the movie expertly combines fantasy adventure with a heartfelt tale of a young person's unlikely friendship and personal growth. The story also focused on Vikings and dragons, which only added to the successful recipe for the explosion of "How to Train Your Dragon" as a massive franchise.

"How to Train Your Dragon" has branched into other prosperous areas, including various TV shows, video games, and even an upcoming theme park. Meanwhile, the main series continued with two film sequels, the last of which was "How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World." Since then, there haven't been any other films to soar onto the silver screen.

But it appears that fans will once again get the chance to see Hiccup and Toothless fly since a live-action reboot of "How to Train Your Dragon" is currently in development. Here's everything that you need to know.