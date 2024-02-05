Josh Brolin Shared A Rumor That Thanos May Return - Here's How It Could Happen

Josh Brolin has a feeling that Thanos might return in a future Marvel Cinematic Universe — we just don't know what it is yet. Brolin first appeared as the Mad Titan in 2014's "Guardians of the Galaxy," setting up his arc as the franchise's biggest bad. With 2018's "Avengers: Infinity War," audiences finally got to see Brolin fully step into the character's shoes, turning him into one of the most terrifying villains to date. In 2019's "Endgame," Brolin seemingly wrapped up his tenure as the purple alien as Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) whisked him and his goons away with the Infinity Gauntlet.

That seemed to be the end of Thanos, but Brolin thinks Thanos still has some life left in him. While speaking with ComicBook.com in early February 2024, Brolin admitted that he's heard rumblings about the character's "You know, I hear kind of like through the grapevine, that they're gonna bring him back," the actor said. The Marvel Cinematic Universe was never really done with Thanos — the character has appeared countless times in the animated series "What If...?"

Brolin even returned to voice the character in his various animated appearances. The actor continued by pointing out how the character appears in "What If?" but how those versions are radically different than the canonical iteration. "And there's the 'What If...?' series and that's a different kind of Thanos and all that. But I don't know in the Marvel world whether they're going to bring him back."

There are a number of ways Marvel could bring back Brolin as everyone's favorite Mad Titan, which could make for some interesting MCU storylines.