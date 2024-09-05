Hulk Finally Serves Thanos Payback For His Infinity War Beatdown - And It's Brutal
Hell hath no fury like a big green monster scorned by a purple alien!
There are very few beings in the Marvel Universe that you'd put money on beating The Incredible Hulk in a fight, but "Avengers: Infinity War" sees Thanos squash him without the aid of an Infinity Stone. Since then, some fans have hoped to see the green giant collect his pound of flesh from the tyrannical Mad Titan, and after years of waiting, the moment has arrived.
Derek Landy and Geoff Shaw's "Incredible Hulk Annual" #1 sees the titular monster come face-to-face with Thanos again, only this time, the latter doesn't get his way. The issue features a showdown between the colossal warriors, as Hulk prevents Thanos from taking the Mind Stone, culminating with him smashing his enemy into the ground. Granted, it's highly probable that Thanos will live to fight another day, but it's still a decisive victory for the Hulkster. For a rundown of the battle, check out the entertaining explainer by TikTok user @ammagsoti.
While this can be chalked up as just another battle between good and evil, some Marvel fans believe Landy and Shaw's story is a reaction to Thanos (Josh Brolin) dominating Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in "Infinity War." With that in mind, let's check out some of the best reactions to the epic showdown in "Incredible Hulk Annual" #1.
Marvel fans react to Hulk beating Thanos
The green monster taking the fight to Thanos can be added to the list of the most incredible things the Hulk has ever done. After all, it's not every day that heroes get the better of the Mad Titan in a scrap, especially when Infinity Stones are involved. Furthermore, some fans believe that Hulk getting the better of the purple alien was long overdue.
According to TikTok user @kiryu, this one-sided fight had to happen, as the beating Hulk received at the hands of Thanos in "Infinity War" was an insult to his legacy. This view was echoed by @Primesolos81, who noted that this version of the Hulk is superior, as his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart threw feeble jabs at Thanos, as opposed to the brutal haymakers he's known for.
Elsewhere, some fans stated this iteration of Hulk is more accurate than the version who got his butt handed to him by the Mad Titan on the screen. "Finally! A real showing of what Hulk is truly capable of. I loved it! And Thanos down while Hulk stretches. Gold," Redditor u/Full_Ambition4930 added. However, it will be interesting to see if there's a rubber match between the powerful enemies down the line.
