The 10 Best Twisted Metal Characters, Ranked

Paramount+'s "Twisted Metal" is a goofy and violent show, but as fans of the long-running video game series it's based on know, the streaming series can barely scratch the source material's surface. There are dozens of imaginative characters in the "Twisted Metal" games, all of whom are fighting for the chance to attain their greatest wish from the contest's organizer, Calypso.

Because of the sheer amount of available characters, the "Twisted Metal" series has a fitting avatar for every aspiring virtual death derby driver. But which of them stands head and shoulders above the rest? Here's Looper's ranking of the 10 best "Twisted Metal" characters.