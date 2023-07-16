Who Is Twisted Metal's Evil Clown? The Vile And Repugnant Sweet Tooth Explained

Killer clowns have long been a staple of pop culture. We've seen many iterations of this classic trope over the years, from Stephen King's child-eating Pennywise from "It" to the "Terrifer" franchise's Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton) to Twisty the Clown (John Carroll Lynch) from "American Horror Story."

That said, few killer clowns in all of fiction are as absurdly sadistic as Sweet Tooth, the machete-wielding, ice cream truck-driving mascot of the "Twisted Metal" video game franchise. The "Twisted Metal" series itself revolves around a yearly demolition derby named Twisted Metal, in which drivers use weapons and modified vehicles to destroy every other contestant in the arena. Sweet Tooth (whose real name is Needles Kane) is one of those contestants: a deranged serial killer who glorifies the Twisted Metal tournament and revels in all of the death and destruction he can cause throughout the arena.

Because Sweet Tooth is practically synonymous with the "Twisted Metal" series itself, it should come as no surprise that the character will be featured prominently in the upcoming Peacock series of the same name, where he will be voiced by Will Arnett, and played by Samoa Joe. Here's everything you need to know about the franchise's iconic killer clown before "Twisted Metal" hits Peacock on July 27, 2023.