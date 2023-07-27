Twisted Metal Has Its Own 'Darth Vader' - With A Sickening Twist

Before Hayden Christensen took over the role, Darth Vader was famously portrayed by the combined talents of David Prowse and James Earl Jones, who lent his booming voice to the iconic villain. Though "Twisted Metal" takes a similar approach, neither Samoa Joe nor Will Arnett approaches the role with Darth Vader-style ominous minimalism. On the contrary, their Sweet Tooth is carefully crafted to be ... a lot. Arnett has a field day using his voice across the register, throwing in some guttural growls he seemingly borrowed from the animal kingdom in order to fully convey Sweet Tooth's highly unpredictable, volatile personality. The performance is simultaneously funny and sinister, and so good that it needs a physical performance to match. Fortunately, Samoa Joe delivers.

"It was almost like commedia dell'arte watching him work because his face was covered, and it was all body gestures and stuff like that," star Anthony Mackie praised the wrestler's performance in an interview with Rolling Stone. "It was really, really impressive, the work he was able to do and the way he brought this character to life." Sweet Tooth is a highly physical character, and Mackie also confirmed that Joe definitely brought the goods on that front. "In Las Vegas after the apocalypse, and just seeing him with that backdrop with that reality was really jarring," Mackie admitted. "And, as much as he was acting, I don't know if he was just beating me up because I'm in 'The Avengers'. I don't know what it was, but he was pulling no punches, flinging me around like a bag of potatoes. It was fun, though! I can say I got beat up by Samoa Joe and I lived to tell about it."

Arnett's unpredictable, manic voice acting and Samoa Joe's dedicated physical performance combine to bring Sweet Tooth to murderous life, just like Prowse and Jones combined their talents to create Darth Vader. The end results have their differences, but they're both very, very effective.