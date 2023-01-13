A Phineas And Ferb Revival From Original Creator Dan Povenmire Is In The Works

"Phineas and Ferb" is one of the rare children's shows that manages to impress adult viewers with its witty humor and relentless summer vacation energy. Packed with gags and other things only adults notice when they watch the show, "Phineas and Ferb" is a prime candidate for a streaming-era revival with so many grown-up fans of the show doubtlessly eager to dive back into the titular duo's misadventures.

The OG show has already served as the genesis point for a sprawling multimedia franchise, including most recently the Easter-egg-loaded "Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe," which hit Disney+ in August of 2020. Now, in what is certainly good news for the show's many fans, a batch of 40 new episodes is reportedly on the way with its original co-creator Dan Povenmire at the helm. And, in still more good news, there are reportedly negotiations underway for the other half of the show's creative duo, Jeff "Swampy" Marsh, to get on board for the new series as well.