The Harry Potter Reboot May Soon Cast Its Spell As A TV Series On HBO

Warner Bros. made genuine movie magic in the early 2000s when it adapted the "Harry Potter" book series for the silver screen. Fans of the Wizarding World of all ages fell in love with these cinematic renditions of their favorite fiction books, resulting in the "Harry Potter" brand becoming a pop culture powerhouse. Even as the 2020s continue on, the adventures of Harry, Ron Weasley, and Hermione Granger remain as popular as ever. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that the "Harry Potter" saga is in line for a reboot.

According to a report from Bloomberg, Warner Bros. seems to have its sights set on a "Harry Potter" television series for HBO. Sources claim that each season would cover one book in the "Harry Potter" series, from "The Philosopher's Stone" — or "The Sorcerer's Stone," depending on who you ask — to "The Deathly Hallows." This would afford the minds behind the show to delve deeper into aspects of the books that the film series simply didn't have time to cover. Author J.K. Rowling has not signed off on the show, but sources note she would be involved purely to ensure it remains faithful to the source material.

Of course, this likely isn't in the cards because Warner Bros. and HBO are full of "Harry Potter" fans. In reality, this is part of a new business strategy.