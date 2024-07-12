The Simpsons Star You Didn't Know Is Related To Sabrina Carpenter

Here's a bit of Hollywood trivia that isn't nonsense. Sabrina Carpenter, arguably the biggest pop star in the world right now thanks to hit songs like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," is actually the niece of Nancy Cartwright, who's voiced numerous characters on "The Simpsons," including troublemaker Bart Simpson.

Cartwright stated as much when answering a fan question on TikTok wanting to know if the familial connection is true. "Yeah, absolutely," Cartwright confirmed. "Isn't that amazing? When you find out that somebody — maybe you've known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that — find out that I'm related to this superstar. She's pretty amazing."

Of course, this information has been around for a hot minute. Carpenter answered common Google searches about herself for Wired in 2021 where she stated how Cartwright is her father's sister and a "legend" given the sheer number of cartoon characters she's voiced over the years, in "The Simpsons" and beyond. Musical prowess clearly runs in the family, since Cartwright had her own brief music career rapping on 1990's "Do the Bartman," which topped the charts in multiple countries.