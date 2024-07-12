The Simpsons Star You Didn't Know Is Related To Sabrina Carpenter
Here's a bit of Hollywood trivia that isn't nonsense. Sabrina Carpenter, arguably the biggest pop star in the world right now thanks to hit songs like "Espresso" and "Please Please Please," is actually the niece of Nancy Cartwright, who's voiced numerous characters on "The Simpsons," including troublemaker Bart Simpson.
@officialnancycartwright
Replying to @sapphirem__ The rumors are true! Sabrina Carpenter is my niece! 🥰 #sabrinacarpenter #bartsimpson #celebrities @Sabrina Carpenter
Cartwright stated as much when answering a fan question on TikTok wanting to know if the familial connection is true. "Yeah, absolutely," Cartwright confirmed. "Isn't that amazing? When you find out that somebody — maybe you've known me for a little while, doing this little 10-year-old boy for 35-some years, and some of you guys, for like way less than that — find out that I'm related to this superstar. She's pretty amazing."
Of course, this information has been around for a hot minute. Carpenter answered common Google searches about herself for Wired in 2021 where she stated how Cartwright is her father's sister and a "legend" given the sheer number of cartoon characters she's voiced over the years, in "The Simpsons" and beyond. Musical prowess clearly runs in the family, since Cartwright had her own brief music career rapping on 1990's "Do the Bartman," which topped the charts in multiple countries.
Could Sabrina Carpenter guest star on The Simpsons one day?
Sabrina Carpenter has been a fan of her aunt for quite some time, as she spoke about Nancy Cartwright at length during a 2001 chat with Capital FM. She was particularly impressed with her aunt when she was younger and they all went out together. She recounted, "She didn't do it all the time, but there were a couple times when we couldn't get a table and she was like, 'Hey man, I'm Bart Simpson. What the hell is going on?'" While she admitted she wasn't allowed to watch "The Simpsons" when she was a kid, it was cool all the same.
Carpenter made a name for herself all on her own on a different side of the industry, launching her career playing Maya Hart on "Girl Meets World." Her comedic and dramatic chops made her an integral part of some of the best episodes of "Girl Meets World," and it wasn't long before she was making her mark on the music world. Carpenter also has ample voiceover experience, working on cartoons like "Milo Murphy's Law," so it seems like a guest spot on "The Simpsons" wouldn't be out of the question.
There have been some truly bizarre cameos throughout "Simpsons" history, but Carpenter working with her aunt would make perfect sense. Maybe Sabrina Carpenter could even perform one of her famous "Nonsense" outros but make it about Springfield. And the perfect drink to go with Homer's doughnuts would be some nice, hot espresso.