Marvel Just Changed Thanos In 2 Important Ways - Exclusive Avengers Preview
The story of Thanos is one of terror and menace, but the Mad Titan is a legitimately complicated supervillain. It's easy to dismiss him as just another cosmic baddie who's hell-bent on world domination, and that's certainly true to some extent. However, Thanos was forced to become evil due to a variety of circumstances, and his motivations on any given day are varied. Derek Landy and Salvador Larroca's "Avengers Annual" #1 appears poised to focus on a side of the big purple rascal that's a bit different from both his Marvel Cinematic Universe and previous comic book presentations. Still, readers might note some similarities between them.
"Avengers Annual" #1 (2024) sees Thanos out to collect the Infinity Stones again; in the grand scheme of things, he basically wants to command the Death Stone. The only problem, though, is that the cosmic baubles are all trapped inside people who will do whatever it takes to stop the Mad Titan. Of course, it remains to be seen if the Stone Bearers, as they've come to be known, will be able to co-exist. After all, the gems are known for stirring emotions in people, especially when they're around other hosts. Surprisingly, though, the core of Thanos' mission might be more noble than selfish this time around.
"Avengers Annual" #1 also confirms that Thanos' most-desired gem has embedded itself in an unexpected host — someone with a history of both heroism and villainy. With that in mind, let's find out what's in store for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and explore two notable changes this story seems to have made to the Mad Titan.
Thanos has a new motivation (and a familiar outfit)
In Looper's exclusive preview of "Avengers Annual" #1, Thanos gears up to go find the Infinity Stones before their hosts can converge and resist him. However, this isn't the Marvel Cinematic Universe Thanos who's motivated by balance to unleash The Snap, nor the traditional comic book version who wants to woo Death. This iteration of the Mad Titan appears to be driven by a sense of duty that could help the universe, even if it's for selfish reasons.
The other significant change pertains to the armor that the Mad Titan wears here, which is seemingly inspired by his MCU costume as opposed to his classic bright blue-and-yellow outfit from the comics. At this point, his MCU garb is arguably the uniform he's most synonymous with in the vast majority of the public's mind, but this is still a big change from the version we're used to seeing on the page.
Elsewhere, it's confirmed that the Death Stone now resides inside Phil Coulson, who previously perished inside the Pandemonium Cube during his brief stint as a supervillain who worked for Mephisto. While the preview shows that there's no bad blood between Coulson, Thor, Nick Fury, and Captain Marvel, considering his heel turn prior to his death, the heroes do need to keep an eye on him.
Elsewhere, conflict is stirring between the Stone Bearers, as Star, Quantum, and the other hosts are unable to stop bickering while waiting for Thanos to arrive. Check out the images below for a tease of the mayhem that awaits in "Avengers Annual" #1.
Will Thanos team up with The Avengers?
As the preview images for "Avengers Annual" #1 show, Thanos no longer appears to be obsessed with winning Death's affections, even if his overarching goal is to control their newly-minted Infinity Stone. He's discovered a newfound purpose to save the Marvel Universe, as the Stone Bearers teaming up could lead to an explosive situation that spells trouble for everyone.
The cover for "Avengers Annual" #1 also teases an alliance between Thanos and the Avengers, which could be interesting as they don't exactly get along. It remains to be seen if these long-term foes will join forces, as the issue's cover art would suggest, but the argumentative nature of the Stone Bearers suggests that they're about to become a problem whether or not the longtime adversaries can put aside their differences. Will circumstances bring the Mad Titan and Earth's Mightiest Heroes together? More importantly, will they be able to leave their history in the past aside for the greater good? These questions will be answered in the near future.
Derek Landy, Salvador Larroca, Guru eFX, and VC's Cory Petit, Kat Walkington, Kaeden McGahey, Nick Low, and C.B. Cebulski, Ron Lim, Israel Silva, Mike McKone, Dean White, Ryan Meinerding, R.B. Silva, and Pete Woods' "Avengers Annual" #1 will be available online and in retail shops on September 25.