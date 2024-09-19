Marvel Just Changed Thanos In 2 Important Ways - Exclusive Avengers Preview

The story of Thanos is one of terror and menace, but the Mad Titan is a legitimately complicated supervillain. It's easy to dismiss him as just another cosmic baddie who's hell-bent on world domination, and that's certainly true to some extent. However, Thanos was forced to become evil due to a variety of circumstances, and his motivations on any given day are varied. Derek Landy and Salvador Larroca's "Avengers Annual" #1 appears poised to focus on a side of the big purple rascal that's a bit different from both his Marvel Cinematic Universe and previous comic book presentations. Still, readers might note some similarities between them.

"Avengers Annual" #1 (2024) sees Thanos out to collect the Infinity Stones again; in the grand scheme of things, he basically wants to command the Death Stone. The only problem, though, is that the cosmic baubles are all trapped inside people who will do whatever it takes to stop the Mad Titan. Of course, it remains to be seen if the Stone Bearers, as they've come to be known, will be able to co-exist. After all, the gems are known for stirring emotions in people, especially when they're around other hosts. Surprisingly, though, the core of Thanos' mission might be more noble than selfish this time around.

"Avengers Annual" #1 also confirms that Thanos' most-desired gem has embedded itself in an unexpected host — someone with a history of both heroism and villainy. With that in mind, let's find out what's in store for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, and explore two notable changes this story seems to have made to the Mad Titan.