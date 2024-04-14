What The Rings Actually Do In Lord Of The Rings

J.R.R. Tolkien's world is infused with quiet yet profound magical elements. From a bloodthirsty dragon-killing sword that can talk to the trio of earth-shattering Silmarils, Tolkien loves weaving enchanted items into his Middle-earth tales. One of the most famous ways the Oxford author channels his magical expression is through the 20 Rings of Power. Ultimately distributed to Elves, Dwarves, Men, and the Dark Lord himself, this unique collection of super-powered jewelry has a wild history. Depending on their wearer and purpose, these trinkets have the power to either preserve good and protect against decay or start wars, accumulate wealth, dominate souls, and destroy lives.

That's nice to hear in theory, but how do they work in practice? What do the Rings of Power in Tolkien's mythology actually do? What are their powers? Who created them, and for what purpose? Where are they before and after "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings" stories?

It's impossible to thoroughly answer these questions. As Gandalf says in the book "The Fellowship of the Ring," "there is only one Power in this world that knows all about the Rings and their effects." While Sauron isn't around to teach us, we can still piece together a general idea of the super-powered jewelry and its effects. Let's take a brief stroll through Middle-earth and consider the unique history of Tolkien's Rings of Power and what it is that makes them so special to everyone who comes in contact with them.