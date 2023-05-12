Every Live-Action MCU Disney+ Show Has The Exact Same Problem (And How Secret Invasion Can Avoid It)

The studio that hyper-serialized cinema can't seem to stick the landing with regular, serialized television.

In 2021, the Marvel Cinematic Universe branched into episodic TV with "WandaVision" and, because Marvel is nothing if not ambitious, has since cranked out "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," "Loki," "Hawkeye," "Moon Knight, "Ms. Marvel," and "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," all of which are canon to the MCU's larger story in a way that Netflix's pocket universe never got to be. And that's important because Marvel wants these shows to be important, so it's frustrating to see every single one of them, like cosmically doomed clockwork, stumble at the finish line. For whatever reason, Marvel has yet to create a satisfying Disney+ series finale.

And that's super weird, because Marvel clearly understands the power of a great conclusion. With "Endgame," the narrative culmination of over 20 feature films, the MCU services all of the stories that came before. We can debate whether or not those stories were wrapped correctly or handled with respect but the point still stands — they were addressed, which is a level of interconnection the live-action Disney+ shows lack in their final episodes. By the way, note that this doesn't apply to the animated MCU Disney+ shows. "What If...?" is an anthology series which, ironically, nails a cohesive ending, and "I Am Groot" is a short collection of Groot-themed vignettes.

These live-action MCU shows have genuinely great moments with genuinely great actors ... they just keep imploding in the final episode. What's going on here, exactly?