Minecraft's Valkyrae Reveals What Jason Momoa Was Like On-Set (And It's Not Good)

Apparently, an actor-who-might-not-have-been Jason Momoa left quite the impression on Valkyrae, a YouTuber and gaming streamer, when she visited the set of the upcoming big-screen treatment for "Minecraft" to film a cameo. Unfortunately, it wasn't a nice one.

During a "Hot Ones"-inspired Q&A session on fellow gaming streamers FaZe Clan's channel, Valkyrae was asked by the crew about her worst celebrity or streamer experience. She came forth with this anecdote about Momoa, as clipped by Cxpium on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Minecraft movie, I have a cameo. I would have to say Jason Momoa," she said. "I just saw him like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense and emotional scene and maybe he was still in character, I don't know. I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew." According to Valkyrae, the crew had failed to set the next scene up to the actor's specific liking. "He was just angry, really mad, and yelling. I was like, 'This is not a good working environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions," she continued.

No other sources have spoken up to second Valkyrae's claims as of this writing, and no other industry outlet has reported on Momoa having issues on the "Minecraft" set. However, the actor has gained a recent reputation for negative on-set behavior thanks to a report about how he treated Amber Heard on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and comments he made nearly a decade ago.

If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.