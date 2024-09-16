Minecraft's Valkyrae Reveals What Jason Momoa Was Like On-Set (And It's Not Good)
Apparently, an actor-who-might-not-have-been Jason Momoa left quite the impression on Valkyrae, a YouTuber and gaming streamer, when she visited the set of the upcoming big-screen treatment for "Minecraft" to film a cameo. Unfortunately, it wasn't a nice one.
During a "Hot Ones"-inspired Q&A session on fellow gaming streamers FaZe Clan's channel, Valkyrae was asked by the crew about her worst celebrity or streamer experience. She came forth with this anecdote about Momoa, as clipped by Cxpium on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Minecraft movie, I have a cameo. I would have to say Jason Momoa," she said. "I just saw him like, mistreat some of the crew, and it was pretty disappointing. It was after a very intense and emotional scene and maybe he was still in character, I don't know. I was just surprised about how he treated some of the crew." According to Valkyrae, the crew had failed to set the next scene up to the actor's specific liking. "He was just angry, really mad, and yelling. I was like, 'This is not a good working environment, I would not be happy working under these conditions," she continued.
No other sources have spoken up to second Valkyrae's claims as of this writing, and no other industry outlet has reported on Momoa having issues on the "Minecraft" set. However, the actor has gained a recent reputation for negative on-set behavior thanks to a report about how he treated Amber Heard on the set of "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and comments he made nearly a decade ago.
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.
Jason Momoa and Amber Heard's Aquaman 2 dust-up led to a public outcry
Valkyrae's claims about Jason Momoa's on-set actions are nothing new; according to Amber Heard, he behaved untowardly on the set of "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom." As recently as 2023, Variety reported that the two quarreled on the set of "Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom," citing notes that were taken during Heard's therapy sessions with Dr. Dawn Hughes and were used as evidence in the Heard-Johnny Depp defamation suit. Fans paid court fees to have these documents released, later posting them on Reddit. These notes did not paint Momoa in a flattering light.
In the notes, Heard told Hughes that Momoa was trying to get her fired from the movie and showed up drunk or late to the film's set. One of the ways he allegedly tried to annoy her? Showing up dressed up as Captain Jack Sparrow, Depp's character from the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise. However, an insider contacted by Variety denied these claims, and DC Films later issued a statement to Variety, saying, "Jason Momoa conducted himself in a professional manner at all times on the set of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."
Since the DC Universe is about to be completely rebooted, the twosome being paired together again is a moot point, but Momoa's on-set behavior was also called into question during another uncomfortable on-set incident.
Momoa's rape joke also caused controversy
Jason Momoa's comments during a 2011 San Diego Comic-Con Panel for "Game of Thrones" resurfaced in 2017, causing quite the controversy. He immediately copped to and apologized for these words, though, mitigating the damage they might have made to his reputation.
A clip from the panel shows Momoa answering a question from a "Game of Thrones" fan about what he enjoys most about acting out a science fiction or fantasy story. "As far as sci-fi and fantasy, I love that genre because there are so many things you can do, like rip someone's tongue out of their throat and get away with it and rape beautiful women," the actor says. While his colleagues look less than comfortable with the comment, the audience can be heard chuckling at his joke.
Momoa immediately apologized for his remarks via his Instagram account. "I awoke in Australia to the justified reactions by many people to a distasteful joke I made years ago in Hall H for which I am sorry," he wrote. "I am still severely disappointed in myself at the insensitivity of my remarks that day ... Rape and sexual harassment can reach anyone and I have seen first hand its painful torment among members of my own family and friends ... [The joke] is unacceptable and I sincerely apologize with a heavy heart for the words I said."
Time will tell how his alleged "Minecraft" misstep will work out for him.
If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).