The Boys Popcorn Bucket Beat Off The Competition With Its X-Rated Design

When the promotional idea factory of "The Boys" gets going, there really is no telling what kind of jaw-dropping and face-palmingly offensive marketing they might deliver. For the fourth season of the R-rated superhero show though, Amazon went in hard (stop laughing) with "The Boys" themed popcorn bucket.

Anyone familiar with the foul-mouthed and incredibly violent world that came from Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's imaginations and was adapted for TV by Eric Kripke will be used to the wild variety of blood, guts, and d**k jokes that the show is known for. It should've come as no shock to those who have witnessed the show's super-grim deaths and murder sheep, then, when the concept popcorn bucket for Season 4 of "The Boys" paid tribute to one of its rarely seen yet incredibly impactful side characters, The Love Sausage. And yes, dear reader, it involves exactly what you would expect if you recall Mother Milk's (Laz Alonso) run-in with the superhero with a supersized schlong.

Admittedly, despite being revealed on "The Boys" Instagram account, the promotional item hasn't gone into production — and we're kind of glad it hasn't. The popcorn bucket would be considered pretty basic if it weren't for the massive member protruding from its top, turning the filthy urban legend of cutting a hole in a popcorn bucket and literally flipping it on its (ahem) head. The internet, as expected, responded in shock and awe to the sight.