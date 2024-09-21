The Dune Star You Likely Didn't Know Is Related To Ashley Tisdale

"High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale had no idea she was related to one of our generation's biggest stars. Back in 2022, Tisdale appeared on Ancestry's webshow "2 Lies & A Leaf" to learn more about her heritage. "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" actor appears in the episode alongside her sister, Jennifer. It seems like a talent for showbiz runs deep in the Tisdale-Butler family, as, in the video, Ashley found out that she's 10th cousins once removed from "Dune" star Austin Butler.

Though it's great to know there's more A-list talent in your family, Tisdale wasn't entirely surprised by the revelation. Tisdale and Butler both starred together in the 2009 children's flick "Aliens in the Attic" and the 2011 Disney flick "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," which served as a spin-off of the immensely popular "High School Musical" films. Even back then, Tisdale knew that she and Butler shared a strong kinship. In the Ancestry-backed show, Tisdale was asked to choose which of her previous co-stars she believed she was related to, and she accurately picked Butler over Zac Efron and Dylan and Cole Sprouse.

"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger and we've always had that connection," she said of the "Dune" superstar. "No wonder we have such a connection!" Tisdale added, looking back on fond memories. "We've always said we were brother and sister! That is insane. I literally am going to cry."