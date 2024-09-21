The Dune Star You Likely Didn't Know Is Related To Ashley Tisdale
"High School Musical" star Ashley Tisdale had no idea she was related to one of our generation's biggest stars. Back in 2022, Tisdale appeared on Ancestry's webshow "2 Lies & A Leaf" to learn more about her heritage. "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" actor appears in the episode alongside her sister, Jennifer. It seems like a talent for showbiz runs deep in the Tisdale-Butler family, as, in the video, Ashley found out that she's 10th cousins once removed from "Dune" star Austin Butler.
Though it's great to know there's more A-list talent in your family, Tisdale wasn't entirely surprised by the revelation. Tisdale and Butler both starred together in the 2009 children's flick "Aliens in the Attic" and the 2011 Disney flick "Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure," which served as a spin-off of the immensely popular "High School Musical" films. Even back then, Tisdale knew that she and Butler shared a strong kinship. In the Ancestry-backed show, Tisdale was asked to choose which of her previous co-stars she believed she was related to, and she accurately picked Butler over Zac Efron and Dylan and Cole Sprouse.
"Austin and I always say that we're like fraternal twins born very far apart because he's much younger and we've always had that connection," she said of the "Dune" superstar. "No wonder we have such a connection!" Tisdale added, looking back on fond memories. "We've always said we were brother and sister! That is insane. I literally am going to cry."
Dune star Austin Butler and Ashley Tisdale continue to support each other
The "High School Musical" star continued, adding that she always felt connected to Austin Butler, who has definitely grown since his "Aliens in the Attic" days. Starting with Disney Channel and Nickelodeon productions, Butler would eventually emerge as one of his generation's most noteworthy stars thanks to performances in films like "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and "Elvis," with the latter nabbing him his first Oscar nomination.
In 2024, Butler made waves as the nefarious Feyd-Rautha, with critics singling out his rousing performance as the intergalactic villain in "Dune: Part Two." Even his co-star Dave Bautista praised Butler for his "Dune" performance, which he believes was terrifying. With the "Dune" sequel, Butler proved that he wasn't a one-trick pony post-"Elvis," showing audiences that he could take on complex and harrowing roles. In fact, the "Bikeriders" actor was extremely dedicated to the sci-fi picture, with Butler training to the point of throwing up for "Dune: Part Two."
Unsurprisingly, Tisdale always knew that her former co-star and close friend would emerge as a superstar. While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," Tisdale revealed that she was well aware that Butler was destined to be a major Hollywood player, describing him as both a "cutie" and "talented." Despite having a packed schedule, Butler continues to make time to support Tisdale and her family. While speaking with E! News in 2024, Butler gushed about how much he loves being an uncle to Tisdale's child, saying, "I feel so honored to be a part of her life and to get to know her children."
Want to learn another little-known fact about the former Disney star? Well, here's a hit movie you might have forgotten Ashley Tisdale was in!