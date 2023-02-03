Dave Bautista Has The Best Kind Of Praise For Austin Butler In Dune: Part Two

All eyes are currently set on Denis Villeneuve's upcoming sequel to "Dune: Part One." The Warner Bros. sci-fi epic proved to be a welcome boon in 2021, raking in just shy of $400 million worldwide (via The Numbers) during a particularly troubling time at the global box office. The film ultimately went on to receive 10 Oscar nominations, bringing home six awards, including Best Original Score and Cinematography.

The highly-anticipated "Part Two" is set to be the bigger, better, and more star-studded answer to the first. Brand-new additions to the world of Arrakis include "Midsommar" star Florence Pugh, James Bond alum Léa Seydoux, veteran actor Christopher Walken, and "Elvis" headliner Austin Butler, among others. Details on the specifics regarding the sequel are slim, though it has been confirmed that it will cover the second half of Frank Herbert's sci-fi novel.

Ahead of the film's release, Rabban Harkonnen actor Dave Bautista has opened up about one of the sequel's pivotal villains, Feyd-Rautha. Bautista's Rabban and the soon-to-be-introduced Feyd-Rautha are expected to share the screen together as both are brothers, cut from the same wicked cloth. While it remains to be seen just how Villeneuve tackles the vile "Dune" newcomer, Bautista is confident that Feyd-Rautha, played by Austin Butler, will blow audiences away with his demeanor.