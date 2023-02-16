Austin Butler Trained To The Point Of Throwing Up For Dune: Part Two

Like so many stories about totally throwing up, this one starts on the YouTube series "Hot Ones," where Butler was asked about his training regimen for "Dune: Part 2." Maybe it was the young star's trademark shoot-from-the-lip, forthright nature, or maybe it was the intense psychological stress of having eaten enough Scovilles to render his large intestine a chemical weapon. Either way, he didn't mince words, saying that his trainer would "basically just work [him] until [he] would throw up every time."

Said trainer — a gentleman named Duffy Gaver whose credits include turning Chris Hemsworth into a slab of Outback steak for the MCU — apparently employs a real take-no-prisoners approach to beefing up theater kids. Gaver " ... doesn't really count reps," Butler confided. "He just goes for it and you're just going and you're like 'how many of these am I going to do?' And once you get to the point where you're dying and you can hardly do another, he goes 'Alright, do ten more.'"

Is there a lesson to be learned here? That with effort and persistence, results are possible, but also you'll throw up sometimes? That our expectations for physical perfection from celebrities have outpaced what's healthy or even reasonable? That's not for us to say. If anything, maybe the takeaway is how weird it is that Butler didn't throw up more when he made "Elvis." That sandwich didn't seem like it was part of a balanced breakfast.