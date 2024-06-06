S.W.A.T. Loses A Major Series Regular Ahead Of Season 8

"S.W.A.T." already saw some cast changes during Season 7, and it looks like Season 8 will be bringing about even more changes to the drama. Deadline reports that Rochelle Aytes (previously of "Mistresses" and "Desperate Housewives") will only be recurring on the drama series next season. Aytes, who has been playing Nichelle Carmichael, wife of Daniel "Hondo" Harrelson (Shemar Moore), will be leaving "S.W.A.T." as a regular in favor of joining "Watson" as a supporting cast member. The choice was a matter of fate — "S.W.A.T." was originally scheduled to end during Season 7, only for CBS to come through with a surprise un-cancellation for Season 8. When it came time to strike a new deal with Aytes, she was told that the show wanted her on a recurring basis. The "Watson" team then quickly scooped her up.

Nichelle has been a regular presence in Hondo's life since Season 6, and audiences have watched the twosome fall in love, marry, and have a daughter named Vivian over the past two seasons. While Aytes will not be a regular presence on the show anymore, she's expected to recur when necessary and remain in Hondo's life as Season 8 wends onward. It looks like Hondo won't be widowed and the show will abide by Moore's wish that "S.W.A.T." not become a soap opera. Meanwhile, it looks like Aytes will have quite the meaty part in "Watson."