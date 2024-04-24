S.W.A.T. Season 7 Finale Plot Details Spell Trouble For Shemar Moore's Hondo

Contains spoilers for "S.W.A.T." Season 7 Episode 13 — "Twenty Squad"

Fans can expect an emotional conclusion to the 7th season of "S.W.A.T." — and a thrilling one, if a blurb released by CBS ahead of the finale is any indication. Everyone knows that Hondo (Shemar Moore) has been going through the wringer throughout this batch of episodes. He's down three important team members, and the difficulty of running 20-Squad has begun to take its toll on him. It looks like the danger won't be over by the time Season 7 draws to its close.

According to the blurb CBS released, "SWAT faces their deadliest adversary yet when a violent cell of extremists looks to extract vengeance by blowing up half of Los Angeles, potentially killing thousands. Still reeling from the anger and outrage directed at him by his own community, Hondo questions if he still has what it takes to lead 20-Squad."

That means there's a lot of danger ahead for Hondo and the team, and it looks like he might be forced to do battle with the very citizens he's been sworn to protect. It's possible that one of the 20-Squad might not come out of the conflict alive. But don't expect much of anything to be changed for the last episode of Season 7 in preparation for Season 8.