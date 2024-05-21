SWAT Season 7 Finale: Deacon Finally Rejoins 20-Squad & It's A Big Mistake

And by "mistake," we definitely mean literally. "20-Squad" is usually great at dealing with disasters on "S.W.A.T." But when one befalls another team, it's a large clerical loophole that partly saves the day for the team.

As everyone knows, David "Deacon" Kay (Jay Harrington) has spent much of Season 7 moving through the process of retiring from the squad, presumably a plot choice inspired by the cancellation and then un-cancellation of "S.W.A.T." His private security firm should be giving him all the action he needs, but he's bored with his new, much more sedate life. When a call goes sideways for 60-Squad, injuring every member in a huge explosion, 20-Squad is placed in an all-hands-on-deck situation. Even Deacon is called up to help out with the chaos.

But how can that be possible if he's now a civilian? The show immediately steps in to offer an excuse. "Personnel still hasn't submitted my I-54 forms, so until then I'm cleared to roll in the field," Deacon says. Hondo (Shemar Moore) quickly declares that he's happy for once with the slowness of bureaucracy.

The revived 20-Squad soon find themselves trying to take out the terrorist cell responsible for the attack on 60-Squad. Defying death and using helicopters and trucks to catch up with the terrorists, Hondo pulls off a Superman-sized miracle and makes it happen. But there's an even happier ending waiting for Deacon.