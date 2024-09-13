The Venom 3 Trailer Teased A Secret Symbiote Power Only Marvel Fans Caught

Sure, the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" shows glimpses of Stephen Graham's Detective Patrick Mulligan as Toxin. It also confirms the arrival of the series' most powerful Marvel villain yet. But while many fans may have been positively surprised to see the King in Black, Knull, in the flesh, the most eagle-eyed Marvel Comics readers were able to spot another fascinating facet of Venom lore.

After the massive "Venom: The Last Dance" monster causes Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his Venom symbiote to fall from the plane they're hanging on to, the symbiote saves the day by turning into a parachute. However, for a split second, it almost looks like it might be turning into wings. This, combined with the symbiote telling Eddie in the next scene, "I told you we could fly," indicates the potential debut of one of the head-munching antihero's strangest powers.

In the comics, Venom gains the ability to sprout large leathery wings in 2018's "Venom" #5 – just one issue after Knull is introduced, but before he kicks off the massive and destructive "King in Black" comic book event. As such, regardless of whether the parachute moment is a genuine wing tease or not, fans who are familiar with the storyline know to keep an eye out for a winged Venom at some point in "The Last Dance."