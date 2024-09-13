The Venom 3 Trailer Teased A Secret Symbiote Power Only Marvel Fans Caught
Sure, the final trailer for "Venom: The Last Dance" shows glimpses of Stephen Graham's Detective Patrick Mulligan as Toxin. It also confirms the arrival of the series' most powerful Marvel villain yet. But while many fans may have been positively surprised to see the King in Black, Knull, in the flesh, the most eagle-eyed Marvel Comics readers were able to spot another fascinating facet of Venom lore.
After the massive "Venom: The Last Dance" monster causes Tom Hardy's Eddie Brock and his Venom symbiote to fall from the plane they're hanging on to, the symbiote saves the day by turning into a parachute. However, for a split second, it almost looks like it might be turning into wings. This, combined with the symbiote telling Eddie in the next scene, "I told you we could fly," indicates the potential debut of one of the head-munching antihero's strangest powers.
In the comics, Venom gains the ability to sprout large leathery wings in 2018's "Venom" #5 – just one issue after Knull is introduced, but before he kicks off the massive and destructive "King in Black" comic book event. As such, regardless of whether the parachute moment is a genuine wing tease or not, fans who are familiar with the storyline know to keep an eye out for a winged Venom at some point in "The Last Dance."
Venom wings are a huge power-up that could spell bad news for Knull
Now that Knull has officially been revealed as a part of the movie, fans who know the whole "King in Black" story are no doubt especially eager to see whether Venom gets his wings in "The Last Dance." This is because after Knull falls in the comics, Venom's wings end up symbolizing his status as the next King in Black. If the movie intends to follow this story at all, it's understandable that the trailer would avoid fully revealing any potential wings to avoid spoilers of Knull's impending defeat ... and equally understandable why it would still include the parachute scene as a stealthy teaser of the symbiote's aerial abilities.
Of course, there's no telling whether "Venom: The Last Dance" actually intends to take that particular route, or even if the movie features any symbiote wings at all. Then again, Venom's wings are unarguably cool. Just look at the PS5 game "Marvel's Spider-Man 2," which shows Venom (Tony Todd) sprouting giant wings before a big boss battle, just because he can. "The Last Dance" has already introduced a Venom horse and a Venom fish, so clearly, the movie is willing to have some fun with the symbiote's powers. Here's hoping the closing chapter of Hardy's Venom story throws a pair of neat wings into the mix, with or without the King of Black status.
Want to learn more about Marvel's most popular symbiote antihero? Looper breaks down a bunch of unusual Venom facts here.