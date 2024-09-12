The Venom 3 Trailer Confirmed The Series' Most Powerful Marvel Villain Yet

The final "Venom: The Last Dance" trailer provides many clues about Knull's sudden interest toward planet Earth. Juno Temple's scientist character says that all the symbiotes we've seen so far have been running from something, and Venom tells Eddie that Knull specifically needs something from them. Patrick Mulligan (Stephen Graham) even states that Venom's bond with Eddie will end everything. That's a lot of foreshadowing, especially combined with the film's title and its logline, "'Til Death Do They Part."

The trailer does Knull justice by immediately associating him with death and apocalyptic destruction. In the comics, he starts out as a slumbering god of darkness who starts making moves after a group of powerful Celestials find him. He can control the "living abyss" that's effectively a physical manifestation of darkness created to engulf light and life, and uses this power to create a vast army of symbiotes that can take over just about anyone. He's strong enough to be the King in Black — the cosmic darkness deity of the entire Multiverse — but thinks this isn't metal enough. Instead, he wants to simply destroy everything that's not part of his primordial void, and makes spirited attempts to do so whenever possible.

To give a specific example of the danger Knull poses, the very first symbiote he creates is All-Black the Necrosword, a blade infused with a Celestial's powers. Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe have already received a taste of the All-Black in "Thor: Love and Thunder," where Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale) wields it on his quest to kill all deities. If the live-action version of Knull wields even a fraction of the original's powers, Eddie and Venom are in for the fight of a lifetime.