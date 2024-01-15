The One Cheers Character Kelsey Grammer Wants To See In The Frasier Reboot

"Cheers" looms large over the 2023 "Frasier" reboot, even if the allusions are subtle. The Paramount+ series sees Frasier Crane (Kelsey Grammer) returning to Boston, the city of his youth as an undergrad, then as a lovestruck barfly at the local watering hole. For Grammer, Boston was the logical next step in Frasier's journey, a place where the prodigal psychiatrist could reconnect with his son and gain emotional clarity, as well as a sense of closure.

"At first I wanted to bring the whole legacy cast back," Grammer said in an appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," "but in a different world where we all moved onto something else but we would still be connected." That dream never came to fruition, but the reboot succeeded nonetheless, introducing Freddy (Jack Cutmore-Scott), his nephew David (Anders Keith), and other Bostonians as Frasier's new circle.

When Clarkson asked if the show would bring back a character from "Cheers," Grammer responded with an emphatic "No," adding, "The bar is closed." He admitted that if one "Cheers" character returned, he would like it to be Diane (Shelley Long). Frasier was introduced as a love interest for Diane in Season 3 of "Cheers," and the pair were an item until Diane left Frasier at the altar.

Grammer explained that a cameo from Diane would fulfill "one of those reasons of Frasier being able to put something to bed. To end up with a nice thing between them."