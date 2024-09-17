Star Trek: This Deep Space Nine Actor Helped Catch A Real-Life Killer

Fans of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" know that the dabo girls at Quark's bar are much more than just window dressing. But Cathy DeBuono, the stunning actor who portrayed dabo girl M'Pella and was a body double for Terry Farrell, proved she was made of beauty, brains, and bravery when she helped catch a real-life serial killer. In a story featured on a 2024 "Dateline" episode ,"The Girl With the Hibiscus Tattoo," DeBuono recounted her brush with a Hollywood Hills predator who lured in his prey by posing as a casting agent.

As recounted in the Keith Morrison-narrated "Dateline" episode, DeBuono was among several Los Angeles women to be approached over the course of several years by a man claiming to be a Hollywood casting agent. According to their various accounts, the man would target his victims in public spaces like Westfield Century City Mall and invite them to an audition to be the next Bond girl. The women were given a very specific, Shania Twain-esque dress code for the audition: a men's white dress shirt, super-short black mini skirt, sheer pantyhose, tightly slicked-back hair in a ponytail, and black "sky-high stiletto heels." The casting agent, they were told, would provide a black tie at the audition.

DeBuono had been shopping at the mall in late-1998 or early-1999 when the then 28-year-old actor, a regular on "Deep Space Nine" at the time, fell for his trap. According to DeBuono, when the well-dressed man approached her to ask if she was a model or actress and told her she would be perfect for something he was casting, no red flags went up — at first. "At this point in the conversation, his creep level didn't exist," DeBuono told Dateline.