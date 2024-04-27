What Happened To Chase Masterson After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Chase Masterson turned heads as both Leeta on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Leeta only pops up in 17 episodes throughout seven seasons — just a tiny fraction of the 173 Episodes that comprise its full run — and yet everyone remembers her sweet ways and personable nature. A Bajorian Dabo girl hired by Quark (Armin Shimerman, who would return to the franchise under one condition) to keep the tables hopping at his club on the space station, she manages to make friends with most of the crew. Her courtship with and marriage to Rom (Max Grodénchik) provides "Deep Space Nine" with one of its most memorable romances, and her friendship with Quark is often both hilarious and touching.

Masterson, as many actors from "Deep Space Nine" did after it ended, took to appearing in TV movies. Her credits include "Sometimes The Come Back...For More," "Terminal Invasion" with Bruce Campbell, and "Manticore." She established herself as an American dubber for multiple animes, lending her voice to Mamiya for "Fist of the North Star: The Shin Saga" and its attendant properties, "Starzinger" and "Lun Lun the Flower Girl" and voiced the computer in "Pandora." More recently, she's branched out and lent her voice to a variety of podcasts, including "Master!" and "Vienna," both spin-offs linked to her appearance in "Dr. Who"-related audio dramas. She continues to act professionally.

However, one of the most important roles Chase Masterson has played over the years is heading a vital organization for youngsters.