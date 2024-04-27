What Happened To Chase Masterson After Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
Chase Masterson turned heads as both Leeta on "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine." Leeta only pops up in 17 episodes throughout seven seasons — just a tiny fraction of the 173 Episodes that comprise its full run — and yet everyone remembers her sweet ways and personable nature. A Bajorian Dabo girl hired by Quark (Armin Shimerman, who would return to the franchise under one condition) to keep the tables hopping at his club on the space station, she manages to make friends with most of the crew. Her courtship with and marriage to Rom (Max Grodénchik) provides "Deep Space Nine" with one of its most memorable romances, and her friendship with Quark is often both hilarious and touching.
Masterson, as many actors from "Deep Space Nine" did after it ended, took to appearing in TV movies. Her credits include "Sometimes The Come Back...For More," "Terminal Invasion" with Bruce Campbell, and "Manticore." She established herself as an American dubber for multiple animes, lending her voice to Mamiya for "Fist of the North Star: The Shin Saga" and its attendant properties, "Starzinger" and "Lun Lun the Flower Girl" and voiced the computer in "Pandora." More recently, she's branched out and lent her voice to a variety of podcasts, including "Master!" and "Vienna," both spin-offs linked to her appearance in "Dr. Who"-related audio dramas. She continues to act professionally.
However, one of the most important roles Chase Masterson has played over the years is heading a vital organization for youngsters.
Chase Masterson has kept a toe in the world of sci-fi while pursuing a life of activism
In 2013, Chase Masterson fought online abuse by co-founding the Pop Culture Hero Coalition, an organization that seeks to aid the mental health of children and teens and teach them how to stand up to bullies by using characters from popular pop culture properties like "Star Wars." The organization began providing school curriculum material in 2016 and teamed with Random Acts in 2015 to support children and teens in crisis.
Masterson has previously worked as a mentor for Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles, and she seems to be incredibly proud of her work. She told Startrek.com that she believes the Pop Culture Hero Coalition is absolutely working in the same spirit as "Star Trek: The Original Series" creator Gene Roddenberry."These stories hold such transformative truth, things that have really changed the world as Roddenberry intended," the actor said.
In 2020, Masterson participated in a Ted Talk where she expounded upon the founding of her coalition and talked about her own experiences with being bullied and harassed. It's clear the actor is on a mission Leeta herself would be proud of.